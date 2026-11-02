Padres decline options on Pivetta, Giolito and Canning, exercise option on Hart

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Pivetta’s $14 million option for 2027 was declined Sunday by the San Diego Padres, who cut off his contract after two years and $23 million, allowing the right-hander to become eligible for free agency.

San Diego also declined options on right-handers Lucas Giolito and Griffin Canning, and exercised an option on left-hander Kyle Hart. The Padres said infielder Miguel Andujar declined his option, left-hander Wandy Peralta exercised his option and reliever Yuki Matsui decided not to opt out.

Pivetta agreed to a $55 million, four-year deal in February 2025. After going 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts last year, he didn’t pitch for the Padres between April 12 and Sept. 7 this season because of right elbow inflammation. Because he spent more than 130 consecutive days on the injured list this year due to the elbow injury, the 2027 salary became a team option. The 33-year-old went 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA in eight outings, then made a pair of postseason starts.

San Diego declined an $8 million mutual option on Giolito, who gets a $1.5 million buyout under a contract that paid a prorated share of a $1.5 million salary, which came to $1,275,401 for the final 159 days of the 187-day season. The 32-year-old, an All-Star with the Chicago White Sox in 2019, was 2-3 with a 5.16 ERA in five starts and two relief appearances. He didn’t pitch after June 21 because of right elbow inflammation

The Padres declined a $5 million mutual option on Canning, a 30-year-old who receives a $1.8 million buyout as part of a deal that included a $1 million salary for 2026. Canning was 5-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 11 starts and 19 relief appearances. He made his season debut May 3 after recovering from left Achilles surgery.

San Diego exercised a $2.5 million option on Hart rather than pay a $200,000 buyout to the 33-year-old under a deal that included a $1 million salary this year. He went 1-3 with a 4.92 ERA in four starts and 42 relief appearances.

Andujar declined an $8 million mutual option and will get $2.9 million buyout under an agreement that will pay him $4.4 million. The 31-year-old was mostly a designated hitter, batting .259 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 74 games. He fractured his right hand when hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Lucas Erceg on July 19 and missed the rest of the regular season, then returned for the playoffs and was 0 for 3 with a walk in four games.

Peralta exercised a $4.45 million player option, part of a $16.5 million, four-year deal running through 2027. The 35-year-old went went 3-3 with a 3.61 ERA in a career-high 77 1/3 innings over 65 relief appearances.

Matsui kept $28 million, five-year contract, which includes salaries of $6.5 million in 2027 and $7 million in 2028. The 31-year-old right-hander went 5-1 with a 1.83 ERA in 54 relief appearances, striking out 68 and walking 36 in 64 innings.

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