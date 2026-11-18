KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals traded third baseman Maikel Garcia, the MVP of the World Baseball Classic for victorious Venezuela, to the Seattle Mariners in a six-player swap Wednesday that netted them right-hander Bryce Miller and two other pitchers.

The Royals also sent reliever James McArthur and minor league pitcher L.P. Langevin to Seattle and received right-hander Logan Evans and left-hander Jose Ferrer, who along with Miller should help Kansas City rebuild both its starting rotation and bullpen.

But the centerpiece of the trade is the 26-year-old Garcia, who was a first-time All-Star for the Royals in 2025, when he batted .286 with 16 homers, 74 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He also won a Gold Glove and earned MVP votes that season.

The breakout year by the slick-fielding Garcia earned him a five-year, $57.5 million deal through the 2030 season that includes a club option for 2031. But he struggled with injuries last season, beginning with a right hamstring strain in May, an injury to his hand in June and a strained left hamstring in August. He ended up playing in just 82 games, hitting .268 with three homers and 38 RBIs.

“It is rare to have an opportunity to acquire a player signed for the long term who fits our needs as well as Maikel does,” said Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations. “His ability to impact the game with his bat, his defense and his baserunning makes us a more athletic and well-rounded team.”

Dipoto said recently that one of his primary goals this offseason was to improve the club’s defense. Garcia has long been considered a standout glove, and he also offers positional versatility with experience at second base, shortstop and even in the outfield.

“We believe Maikel is one of baseball’s best all-around third basemen, and his impact shows up on the field, on the bases and in the batter’s box,” said Justin Hollander, the Mariners’ executive vice president and general manager.

McArthur went 5-7 with a 4.92 ERA for Kansas City in 2024, spending part of the season as the closer, before missing 2025 because of elbow surgery. He had hoped to return this past season, but elbow inflammation limited him to four minor league appearances.

Meanwhile, Royals general manager JJ Picollo said after the season that he would be aggressive in pursuit of pitching, especially after injuries and ineffectiveness were the primary culprits in an underwhelming 69-93 finish this past year.

“Obviously when you make a trade like this, a lot of thought and discussion goes into it,” Picollo said. “This clearly addressed some of our pitching needs, and that was something for us to compete in the ’27 season, we had to get some pitching somehow, some way.”

The 28-year-old Miller, who was popular among Seattle fans, primarily has been a starter during his career and is expected to slide into the Kansas City rotation. He went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA last season and is 28-31 with a 4.04 ERA over his four-year career.

The 25-year-old Evans was mostly a starter as a rookie in 2025, when he went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA. And while he missed all of last season after undergoing elbow surgery in January, the expectation is that he could be ready for spring training.

The 26-year-old Ferrer offers relief help as Kansas City rebuilds almost its entire bullpen. He was acquired by the Mariners from the Nationals ahead of last season, and the left-hander ended up going 4-4 with three saves and a 4.18 ERA in 73 games.

As for third base, Nick Loftin could take over the position, but Picollo didn’t rule out adding someone else via trade or free agency. The Royals also are in the market for a right-handed hitting outfielder, and that did not change with their latest deal.

“When you have an asset like Maikel, someone that talented, you can be open-minded,” Picollo said. “Yes, the market influenced (the trade), but it wasn’t a direct reaction to what the market is. Is there a willing partner out there that gives us equal value in return, if not better value in return? And see where this goes. This was very exploratory in nature. We had a very favorable contract for a good major league player. It wasn’t a move we felt we needed to make.”

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By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer