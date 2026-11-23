NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers was $493,044, and the total players’ pool amount of roughly $114.5 million was down from the previous two seasons.

The pool totaled $129 million in 2024 and $128 million in 2025, when the Los Angeles Dodgers won back-to-back World Series. The yearly pool amount, announced Monday by the commissioner’s office, is impacted by ballpark capacities.

Milwaukee players voted to award 65 full shares and 17.5 partial shares for 82.5 full share equivalents plus 20 cash awards to divide a pool of $41.2 million.

Full share equivalents have risen in recent years. San Francisco had 56.65 when it won the title in 2014.

All players and managers eligible for the World Series who were with the team or on an injured list from June 1 or later get a full share. Those not with the team on or after June 1 are eligible to get a full share or percentage share as voted by that team’s players along with two certified athletic trainers and one strength and conditioning coach.

Spring training coaches, scouts and the grounds crew are eligible for cash awards but not shares.

Executives such as general managers, assistant GMs, directors of baseball operations, team physicians and resident security agents are not eligible for any part of the pool.

A full share for the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays was $296,339, below the $354,118 last year for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa Bay had 77 full shares, 14.9 partial shares and 19 cash awards.

Full shares for other playoff teams this year were:

— $171,525 for Cleveland

— $141,207 for Los Angeles Dodgers

— $39,536 for Atlanta

— $42,873 for Chicago White Sox

— $44,016 for New York Yankees

— $40,779 for San Diego

— $8,717 for Boston

— $9,075 for Chicago Cubs

— $9,391 for Houston

— $10,161 for Philadelphia

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB