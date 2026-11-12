Siakam, Zubac power the Pacers to a 114-101 win over the Wizards

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Ivica Zubac finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 114-101 on Wednesday night.

Siakam was 7 of 17 from the field and converted all 12 of his chances at the line. Andrew Nembhard added 17 points and 10 assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored all 14 of his points in the first half for Indiana.

Kyshawn George scored 25 points and Anthony Davis had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who lost their fifth straight. Trae Young scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and Tre Johnson added 15 points off the bench for the Wizards.

Indiana, which snapped a two-game skid, went on a 14-0 run to open the fourth quarter for a 91-77 lead.

The Pacers had led 69-59 with 6:24 left in the quarter before the Wizards responded with an 18-8 outburst to close the quarter.

The Wizards took their largest lead of the game at 41-33 midway through the second quarter before the Pacers closed the half with a 22-9 run for a 55-50 halftime lead.

Indiana shot 46% while holding the Wizards to 39% in the opening half. For the game, the Pacers shot 47%, while the Wizards finished at 41%.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Tyrese Haliburton’s left hamstring strain is progressing, but added it is reasonable that he might have a status update in 10 days. Haliburton has missed eight consecutive games.

Up next

Wizards: Host Detroit on Thursday.

Pacers: Host New York on Friday.

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press