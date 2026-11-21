OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter for a 126-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night to improve to 2-1 in NBA Cup play.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 3-point play with 34.8 seconds left gave Oklahoma City, which trailed by 16 points in the third quarter, a 124-116 lead.

Rookie Aday Mara added 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and had 16 rebounds for the Thunder. Jared McCain and rookie Bennett Stirtz each scored 18 points for the Thunder, who are 8-5 since the loss of three starters to long-term injuries.

Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears scored 22 points each for New Orleans, which fell to 0-3 in NBA Cup play.

New Orleans fell behind 11-0 then outscored the Thunder 64-45 to lead 64-56 at halftime. Williamson led the Pelicans with 18 points but picked up his third foul with less than a minute to play when he sent Gilgeous-Alexander to the floor. The two-time league MVP was slow to get up, which quieted the home crowd. He made both free throws to finish the half with 19 points.

A 3-pointer by Herb Jones, his fourth of the game, gave New Orleans a 91-76 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter. But Oklahoma City responded with a 16-7 run fueled by back-to-back baskets by Stirtz and a 3 by Gilgeous-Alexander to pull to within 98-92 to start the fourth.

The Thunder pulled even at 102 on a 24-foot shot by McCain with 9:22 remaining and took a 108-102 lead on a basket by Isaiah Hartenstein.

Up next

Pelicans: Play at San Antonio on Saturday night.

Thunder: Play at Miami on Sunday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press