Las Vegas takes on Los Angeles, seeks 30th win this season

Los Angeles Sparks (16-26, 9-12 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (29-13, 15-6 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces will aim for its 30th win of the season when the Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces are 15-6 in conference play. Las Vegas has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sparks are 9-12 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles gives up 91.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 87.5 points per game, 1.4 more than the 86.1 Las Vegas allows.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 79-69 on June 3, with A’ja Wilson scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 26.2 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 21.5 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 90.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), NaLyssa Smith: out for season (leg).

Sparks: Aaliyah Nye: out (ankle), Dearica Hamby: out (knee), Cameron Brink: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press