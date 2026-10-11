Brandin Podziemski receives 5-year contract extension for $110M from Warriors, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Guard Brandin Podziemski has received a five-year rookie-scale contract extension from the Golden State Warriors worth $110 million that takes him through the 2031-32 season, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the team didn’t disclose financial details in announcing the extension, though coach Steve Kerr expressed his joy for the fourth-year pro before a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.

Podziemski’s deal includes a mutual option for the fifth season, meaning the sides could re-negotiate the fifth year or decide to go separate ways.

“I’m thrilled for Brandin and his family, really happy for us,” Kerr said. “Obviously, everything came together and it’s a win-win. We think Brandin is a hell of a young player, a big part of our future, and he secures his future financially. And it’s a deal that makes a lot of sense based on our numbers. … I think it’s a good relief to get it done and go into the season where he can just focus on basketball. He should be very proud of the work he’s put in to get to this place and put himself in this position.”

The 23-year-old Podziemski was the only Warriors player and one of 18 in the entire NBA to appear in all 82 games last season, averaging career highs of 13.8 points and 45.5% shooting from the field to go with 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.08 steals over 28.5 minutes.

“We’re thrilled to get an extension done with Brandin prior to the deadline,” Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said. “Brandin has continued to improve and expand his game since he entered the league as a mid-first round pick, and we think his upward trajectory will only continue. He’s a durable, skilled, two-way player that makes our team better each time he takes the court.”

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer