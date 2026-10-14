No Kawhi Leonard, no courtside Ballmer: The new-look Clippers face a steep reset

Los Angeles Clippers

Last season: 42-40, lost in the play-in tournament.

COACH: Tyronn Lue (17th season, 750-527).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Sacramento.

DEPARTURES: F Kawhi Leonard, F/C John Collins, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, G Chris Paul, F Nicolas Batum, G/F Bennedict Mathurin.

ADDITIONS: F Rui Hachimura, F Brandon Ingram, G/F Max Strus, F/G Gradey Dick, G Jalen Pickett, G Keaton Wagler, F Baba Miller, F Nick Martinelli.

What to expect

The Clippers look vastly different with the departures of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac. The makeover is underway with the additions of Rui Hachimura from the Lakers and Brandon Ingram, who came from Toronto as part of the Leonard trade. Also noteworthy: owner Steve Ballmer won’t be sitting courtside after being banned by the NBA for a year as part of the team’s steep punishment for circumventing salary cap rules. The penalties included the loss of five first-round draft picks. Still, the Clippers should have a competitive roster with veterans like Darius Garland, Rui Hachimura, Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Garland is fully recovered from toe and foot ligament injuries and is ready to assume leadership and playmaking duties. In 19 games last season, he averaged 19.9 points with 6.4 assists. With a full offseason and training camp, Garland is expected to be one of the team’s top players. Tyronn Lue is a proven asset as coach and he’ll be tasked with developing and blending in the younger players. Wagler spent the summer building up his body and has potential to be a strong defender. The league’s year-long investigation is over and the Clippers have a clear path, albeit rocky, to move on and again become competitive in the West.

The not-so-good: Ingram will miss the start of the season while recovering from May surgery for a partially torn Achilles. Strus also will be out for a while with a right foot injury sustained during training camp. Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, is out until March while serving a six-month ban for his role in the salary cap scandal. The team won’t control its own first-round draft pick outright until 2034 and will operate under the league’s monitoring for the next five years.

Players to watch

G Kobe Sanders had a productive rookie year, averaging 7.3 points and nearly 20 minutes a game as part of the rotation, and should only get better. C Yanic Konan Niederhauser had his rookie season end early with a foot injury but he showed promise over 41 games.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By The Associated Press