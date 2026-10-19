Enes Kanter Freedom says he will attend WNBA Finals Game 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom announced on social media that he plans to attend Game 3 of the WNBA Finals in Atlanta on Wednesday as a fan.

Freedom last was at a WNBA game in late August when he went to see Chicago host Indiana. He was ejected from the game and banned from the arena for getting into a heated interaction with Sky guard Natasha Cloud.

“As you all know, this all started with an interview featuring Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries, when she said, ‘I have no problem with trans athletes playing on my team or against my team.’ Her words gave me so much hope and motivation to come out as a woman and officially declare for the WNBA Draft. I can’t wait to watch my favorite player, the woman who inspired me to become who I am today!” Freedom said in his post.

The league declined to comment on Freedom potentially attending the Finals.

Freedom and Royce White, another former NBA player, have declared for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women. But a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press in August they are not eligible.

The WNBA has been the subject of recent debates on whether transgender women — people assigned male at birth who transition to align with their gender identity — should be allowed to participate in the league. There has never been such a player in the WNBA.

Although the league’s collective bargaining agreement says the WNBA is restricted to women, it contains no more specific language about gender identity or sex assigned at birth.

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