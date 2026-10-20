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New Orleans begins season at home against Indiana

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By AP News

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pacers -3.5; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans host the Indiana Pacers for the season opener.

New Orleans went 26-56 overall last season while going 17-24 at home. The Pelicans averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 120.0 last season.

Indiana finished 19-63 overall, 15-37 in Eastern Conference play and 8-33 on the road a season ago. The Pacers averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Pacers: Johnny Furphy: out (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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