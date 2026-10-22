Warriors say sidelined center Kristaps Porzingis won’t spend time around team as had been planned

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State center Kristaps Porzingis is not expected to be around the Warriors after all as he deals with an undisclosed health matter.

The Warriors announced Wednesday that Porzingis isn’t going to be with the team for “the immediate future.”

When asked ahead of the Warriors’ season opener on the road against the Lakers what had changed, coach Steve Kerr didn’t provide details.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t really have anything to add on this. I haven’t seen him and we’ve stayed in touch via text and a phone call. But we put out the statement today and there’s not much more to it. We don’t really know.”

This is a contrast from exactly a week earlier. The Warriors last Wednesday said Porzingis had come to Chase Center on Oct. 13 for meetings with general manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health and Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini and that he would spend time with staff and teammates in some capacity while still out indefinitely.

“We are not going to comment on trade speculation or reports regarding his health-related matter or future,” the team said Wednesday. “As noted last week, conversations between the Warriors, Kristaps and his representatives will remain private. We are not anticipating Kristaps being around the team in the immediate future. We’ll provide additional updates when available and appropriate.”

Porzingis also had provided his own update last Wednesday on social media.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon,” he wrote.

“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.”

On media day last month, Dunleavy provided no details on what Porzingis is dealing with and didn’t categorize it as a long-term concern.

Porzingis didn’t travel with the team to Hawaii for training camp. In March when he missed time with a medical issue and illness, Kerr referred to it as “mysterious.”

Porzingis reached an agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract in late June.

The 31-year-old Latvian joined Golden State at the February trade deadline from Atlanta in a swap that sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks.

The 7-foot-2 veteran played only 32 games last season combined with the Hawks and Warriors, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks. Porzingis missed significant time after coming to the Warriors — his sixth NBA team — playing in just 15 games with 11 starts.

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AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed.

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer