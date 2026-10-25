Golden State visits Denver following Murray’s 42-point showing

Golden State Warriors (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Golden State Warriors after Jamal Murray scored 42 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 141-135 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Denver went 54-28 overall, 36-16 in Western Conference action and 28-13 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Nuggets averaged 122.1 points per game last season, 49.5 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

Golden State went 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Warriors averaged 114.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Alpha Diallo: out (wrist), Spencer Jones: out (hamstring), Cameron Johnson: out (ankle), Julian Strawther: out (knee).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (rest), Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Brandin Podziemski: out (back), Al Horford: out (back), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press