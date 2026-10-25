Golden State, Atlanta tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-5 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (32-12, 15-8 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Valkyries -1.5; over/under is 150.5

WNBA FINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream visit the Golden State Valkyries for game five of the WNBA Finals with the series tied 2-2. The Valkyries beat the Dream 67-62 in the last matchup. Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 17 points, and Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 19 points.

The Valkyries have gone 17-5 at home. Golden State leads the WNBA allowing only 75.1 points per game while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Dream are 15-7 in road games. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 91.3 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Golden State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Angel Reese is averaging 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Dream. Howard is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out for season (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press