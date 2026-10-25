Charlotte and Washington square off in conference showdown

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Washington Wizards (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Charlotte and Washington face off on Monday.

Charlotte finished 44-38 overall, 11-5 in Southeast Division action and 21-20 at home last season. The Hornets averaged 116.0 points per game last season, 45.2 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 13.3 on fast breaks.

Washington finished 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 124.9 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out (hamstring), Kylan Boswell: out (knee), Kon Knueppel: out (hamstring), Coby White: out (calf).

Wizards: AJ Dybantsa: out (ankle), Tristan Vukcevic: out (hip), Jamir Watkins: out for season (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press