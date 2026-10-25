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76ers face the Pistons on 3-game win streak

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By AP News

Detroit Pistons (2-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

Philadelphia went 45-37 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The 76ers gave up 116.1 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

Detroit went 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Pistons averaged 10.4 steals, 6.4 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ariel Hukporti: out for season (achilles), Tacko Fall: out (hip), Dominick Barlow: out (back), LeBron James: out (back).

Pistons: Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Jalen Duren: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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