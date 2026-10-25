Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Boston hosts Chicago in conference matchup

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Chicago Bulls (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Boston and Chicago will play on Monday.

Boston finished 56-26 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 107.2 points per game and shoot 44.2% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 31-51 overall and 19-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Bulls gave up 121.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Devin Carter: out (illness).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (groin), Noa Essengue: out (head contusion), Nic Claxton: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.