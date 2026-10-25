Boston hosts Chicago in conference matchup

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Chicago Bulls (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Boston and Chicago will play on Monday.

Boston finished 56-26 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 107.2 points per game and shoot 44.2% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 31-51 overall and 19-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Bulls gave up 121.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Devin Carter: out (illness).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (groin), Noa Essengue: out (head contusion), Nic Claxton: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press