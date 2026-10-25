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Miami faces Dallas, looks to end 3-game slide

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By AP News

Dallas Mavericks (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Heat play Dallas.

Miami went 43-39 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Heat averaged 120.9 points per game last season, 54.7 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 18.4 on fast breaks.

Dallas finished 26-56 overall a season ago while going 10-31 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 43.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Cooper Flagg: out (shoulder), Tarik Biberovic: out (heel), Caleb Martin: out (thumb), Dereck Lively II: out (foot), Santi Aldama: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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