Lineup switch by coach Natalie Nakase works out as Valkyries even WNBA Finals series with Dream at 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Natalie Nakase’s shakeup of the Golden State starting lineup for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals brought back memories of a similar move made by Warriors coach Steve Kerr in the NBA Finals more than a decade ago with his team in the very same spot.

Veteran guard Tiffany Hayes joined the first five for the Valkyries on Saturday as they evened the best-of-seven WNBA Finals with a 67-62 win at Atlanta — and in 2015 it was veteran Andre Iguodala who delivered in his increased role against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Warriors went on to capture their first championship in 40 years.

The 37-year-old Hayes knew her job. She came out of retirement two years ago for opportunities like this.

“Just to give it all I have which is what I always do but of course you’ve got to give a little more, so instead of 110 you’ve got to give 120,” she said. “We’re all fighting, battling something but at the end of the day we’re here for each other, we do it for each other. I think we showed that today.”

In much the same scenario as the Valkyries and having won Game 1 at home, the Warriors were trailing 2-1 to the Cavs when Kerr turned to defensive star Iguodala to start Game 4 and the spot-on switch helped swing the NBA Finals. Golden State went on to win three straight and close the series in six games, and Iguodala received Finals MVP honors. Kerr used Iguodala again the next year in the Western Conference Finals against Keivn Durant and Oklahoma City.

The Valkyries will now come home for Game 5 on Monday night with that raucous “Ballhalla” crowd backing them against Angel Reese and the Dream. Many of those violet-clad, towel-waving fans packed Chase Center for a Game 4 watch party.

“Hey, get loud and get ready, show ’em what the crowd really do,” Hayes said.

Then, Game 6 back in Georgia is scheduled for Thursday with the location still to be determined. The past two games were played at the NBA Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena and brought in 17,000 fans for each thanks to some schedule alterations, compromise and cooperation from both Atlanta franchises.

The Dream will try again to grab some momentum on the Valkyries’ home court.

“We knew they were going to come out aggressive. We knew they were going to come out with a different mentality,” Reese said.

“… As long as we stay together and get back to our identity, we’ll be fine,” she said.

Nakase tightened her rotation to just seven playing significant minutes Saturday. Kaila Charles also moved into the starting five, while Nakase brought Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Zandalasini off the bench to provide a spark and new look.

“I just wanted to change it up,” Nakase said. “The best thing about our team is no one cares who starts, no one cares. People coming off the bench it doesn’t matter … because we have a really selfless team, egoless team. So, yeah, I just wanted to change it and you definitely saw some energy, better fight.”

Perhaps part of that fire came from Gabby Williams’ viral postgame moment in a team huddle immediately following an embarrassing 97-71 defeat in Game 3 on Wednesday to which she described as “I think I’ve been a little bit too loose as a leader.”

“So I just wanted to show my team something different because we need something different,” she said ahead of Saturday.

After the win, in which she had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, Williams said it served a dual purpose.

“I think it got me going,” she said. “I didn’t like my last game, I didn’t like who I was in that last game so I think stepping up in that role made me step up also individually. If I want to lead my team I have to have to be the one that sets the tone and I have to lead by example as well, so I think that motivated me to set the tempo today.”

The Valkyries trust everyone on this team to come through when it counts, no matter the role.

All year long, Nakase has referenced her players’ love for one another, through any challenge.

“We’re about caring for each other,” she said. “We’re about pouring into each other, and I think what’s really big key is they want to see success in their teammates more than themselves.”

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer