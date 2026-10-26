Luka Doncic scores NBA season-high 52 points in the Lakers’ victory over the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 52 points, hitting eight 3-pointers, to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 132-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

In the first 50-point game this season in the NBA, Doncic made several big baskets late in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers win for the eighth time in their last nine games against Utah. He finished off a 14-5 go-ahead run with back-to-back 3s that gave Los Angeles a 127-121 lead with 1:42 left.

Doncic also had 10 assists and seven rebounds. Austin Reaves added 29 points for the Lakers. The pair combined to shoot 21 of 24 on free throws.

Walker Kessler had only two points and seven rebounds in his first game back in Utah after being sent to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal in July.

Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points to lead the Jazz, who blew an 18-point second-quarter lead.

Keyonte George had 24 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists for the Jazz. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points while Ace Bailey chipped in 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Doncic hit a stepback 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left in the half to give the Lakers their first lead at 74-71.

Up Next

Lakers: Host Portland on Tuesday.

Jazz: Host Memphis on Monday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JOHN COON

Associated Press