Lendeborg has 31 points, 12 rebounds as Warriors earn 1st win of season by beating Nuggets 134-114

DENVER (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 31 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 134-114 on Monday night for their first win of the season.

The big night from the rookie out of Michigan helped the Warriors avoid their first 0-4 start since 2007-08. The team shot 54.1% from the field, including 22 of 44 from 3-point range, and outrebounded Denver by a 50-36 margin.

Stephen Curry scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half. He finished 8 of 8 from the floor to help the Warriors steadily pull away from the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists before being subbed out with 3:33 remaining and the Nuggets trailing by 21. Denver allowed 74 points after halftime.

Jokic admonished Nuggets fans for booing Saturday night in the home opener after the Nuggets fell behind 23 points before storming back for a 141-135 OT win against New Orleans.

This time, some fans just filed out early in a game that started late.

The frustration spilled over for Aaron Gordon in the fourth quarter when he was assessed a double-technical and exited the court. Gordon had seven points.

Lendeborg was 9 of 19 from the field — 1 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line — and 12 of 13 from the free throw line. He entered the game averaging 18.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

The Warriors had Curry, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski back after they sat out the game in Phoenix. Podziemski finished with 18 points and was a plus-33.

DeMar DeRozan added 21 points for Denver.

Denver was without Alpha Diallo (wrist), Cameron Johnson (ankle), Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee).

Up next

Warriors: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Nuggets: At New Orleans on Wednesday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer