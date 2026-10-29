Nikola Jokic notches 200th career triple-double as the Nuggets down the Pelicans, 104-91

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his 200th career triple-double in the regular season, and the Denver Nuggets never trailed in a 104-91 victory over the winless New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points, and Aaron Gordon added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, who swept a two-game, home-and-home series with New Orleans.

After overcoming a 23-point deficit on to beat the Pelicans in Denver on Saturday, the Nuggets this time raced to a 22-point lead in the first half and maintained a comfortable margin most of the way.

Zion Williamson scored 25 points for the Pelicans, hitting a fourth-quarter 3 that pulled New Orleans as close as 88-83. Murray responded with a 3 and a driving finger roll to push the Nuggets’ lead back to 10.

Jokic needs 10 more regular season triple-doubles to supplant Russell Westbrook, who retired after last season, as the NBA leader.

Christian Braun scored 15 points and Trevon Brazile added 11 points for Denver, which entered the game with several injuries and used just nine players.

Derik Queen had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Jeremiah Fears scored 11 points for the Pelicans, who are 0-4 under first-year coach Jamahl Mosley

Murray made his first three shots — all from deep — and Denver shot 62% in the first quarter while building a 37-18 lead. Marvin Bagley’s runner gave Denver its largest lead at 44-22 with about nine minutes remaining in second quarter.

The Pelicans struggled from the perimeter, hitting just 7 of 30 3-point attempts (23.3%).

Denver played without Cam Johnson (ankle) and Alpha Diallo (sprained wrist) and continued to be without Julian Strawther and Spencer Jones.

Up next

Nuggets: Visit Phoenix in an NBA Cup group stage opener Friday night.

Pelicans: Host Sacramento on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer