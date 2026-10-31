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Chet Holmgren out at least 2 months with knee injury and Cason Wallace has shoulder surgery

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By AP News
Nuggets Thunder Basketball

Nuggets Thunder Basketball

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OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren will miss about two months because of a right knee injury, continuing the Oklahoma City Thunder’s run of bad injury news early in the season.

Already potentially without Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace for the rest of the regular season, the Thunder said Holmgren began experiencing discomfort in his knee last Sunday. The team said that after a series of consultations with specialists, Holmgren underwent a biological treatment Friday to address a small patellar tendon tear.

The Thunder said Holmgren was expected to return in eight to 10 weeks.

Wallace also had surgery Friday for a labral tear in his left shoulder. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles with Thunder medical personnel present.

The guard will be evaluated again before the end of the regular season.

Williams sustained a broken left fibula and dislocated left ankle Sunday. The Thunder already said after his surgery he also would be evaluated again before the end of the regular season.

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