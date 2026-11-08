Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Victor Wembanyama scores 29 points in Spurs win over Blazers

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Spurs Trail Blazers Basketball

Spurs Trail Blazers Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points and led the San Antonio Spurs to a 125-103 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Devin Vassell added 15 points for the Spurs (8-2) along with 14 each from Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie, and 13 from Dylan Harper.

Deni Avdija led the Blazers (6-3) with 15 points. Scoot Henderson added 13 points, along with 12 from Damian Lillard and 11 from Jrue Holiday off the bench. Yang Hansen had his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Wembanyama’s 29 points came in just 24 minutes, and he took just 13 shots, going 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Up next

Spurs: At Phoenix on Monday.

Trail Blazers: Host back-to-back matchups against Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By SEAN HIGHKIN
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.