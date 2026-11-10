Los Angeles visits Phoenix, looks to end road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (2-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Suns -4.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to end its four-game road slide when the Clippers take on Phoenix.

Phoenix went 45-37 overall, 10-7 in Pacific Division games and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Suns averaged 9.5 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Clippers averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 49.4 in the paint, 18.5 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Suns: Mark Williams: out (shoulder), Jordan Goodwin: out (calf).

Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out (lisfranc), Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Cam Christie: day to day (ankle), Brandon Ingram: out (heel), Bradley Beal: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press