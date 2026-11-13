Lakers’ Austin Reaves day to day with bruised heel. Luka Doncic’s ankle is OK

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers guard Austin Reaves has a bruised heel that’s thought to be a minor injury, and NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic is fine after rolling his ankle in Los Angeles’ most recent game.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Friday that Doncic is expected to be available for their next game in Phoenix on Sunday, while Reaves is listed as day to day.

Reaves and Doncic both raised cause for concern Wednesday night during the Lakers’ 123-112 victory at Milwaukee. Los Angeles’ win was its seventh straight to move atop the overall NBA standings at 11-2.

Reaves injured his left heel during the third quarter when he landed awkwardly on a dunk attempt. He checked himself out of the game later in the third and didn’t return.

Redick said the team and Reaves collectively decided not to have imaging exams on Reaves’ heel, instead giving him a day-to-day designation.

“I would assume a day-to-day injury is minor, yeah,” Redick told reporters at the Lakers’ training complex in El Segundo.

Lakers guard Collin Sexton is also day to day after bumping heads with Milwaukee’s Ryan Rollins, but a concussion has been ruled out, Redick said.

Doncic is the NBA’s top scorer with 38.6 points per game, while Reaves is 15th with 24.7. The prolific backcourt is the offensive engine driving the Lakers, who have yet to lose in November during their first season after LeBron James’ departure.

Both Doncic and Reaves were significantly limited by injuries last season. Reaves played in only 51 games, while Doncic played in barely enough games — 64 — to qualify for his second NBA scoring title.

After the Lakers made an impressive run through March to stamp themselves as a dark-horse contender, both Doncic and Reaves got hurt in a loss at Oklahoma City on April 2. Reaves didn’t return until April 29, while Doncic’s season was over.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer