Clippers overcome 40 points from SGA and use late run to slip past Thunder 113-112

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 26 points and Darius Garland added 24 as the Los Angeles Clippers finished off a 113-112 victory Friday night in an NBA Cup game, sending the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder to a season-high third straight loss.

Derrick Jones Jr. and rookie Keaton Wagler had 14 points apiece, and Gradey Dick added 13 as the Clippers scored the final seven points to win for the second time in three games after opening the season with a 1-7 record.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 for the Thunder but missed a 21-foot jumper at the buzzer that would have won it.

Jared McCain had 23 points and Isaiah Hartenstein added 21 points with 16 rebounds as Oklahoma City fell to 0-3 on a four-game West Coast trip. McCain finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Clippers led 57-44 at halftime behind 12 points from Lopez, while the Thunder were just 2 of 17 on 3s over the first two quarters. Oklahoma City recovered to outscore Los Angeles 40-25 in the third by going 5 of 11 from long distance.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit a leaning 3-pointer with 3:01 remaining for a 110-106 lead. The Clippers trailed 112-106 with 2:43 remaining before closing the game on a 7-0 run. Lopez scored a pair of baskets down the stretch before Garland put the Clippers ahead for good on a three-point play with 50.4 seconds left.

Without starters Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) since Oct. 26, the Thunder started a pair of 7-footers in Hartenstein and rookie Aday Mara for the second consecutive game and fourth time this season. Mara finished with 10 points and three blocks.

Up next

Thunder: At Sacramento on Sunday.

Clippers: Home vs. Charlotte on Sunday.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press