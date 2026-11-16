Imani Berry scores 21 points and No. 7 Louisville dominates No. 4 UConn in a 69-51 rout

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (AP) — Imani Berry scored 21 points, and No. 7 Louisville held No. 4 UConn to a season-low 34% shooting to spark a 69-51 rout of the Huskies on Sunday night.

The Huskies (3-2) managed just 29 points through three quarters, the worst in program history, and finished with its lowest point total since losing 62-48 to South Carolina in the Final Four last spring.

The Cardinals (6-0) never trailed and dominated UConn 52-30 on the boards in the much-anticipated matchup of top-seven teams. They improved to just 4-21 against the Huskies but posted their most lopsided victory against the powerhouse program and the first at home since 2019.

Sarah Strong, the reigning Associated Press national player of the year and preseason All-American, had 19 points and five rebounds for UConn. Ashlynn Shade and Jovana Popovic each added 13 points but the Huskies never found a flow against Louisville.

Louisville itself shot just 41% but had more energy on both ends in its biggest test to date.

Tajianna Roberts added 11 points while Zamareya Jones and Mackenly Randolph each added 10 along with nine rebounds apiece.

The Huskies fell 77-66 to No. 2 Michigan on Nov. 5 to halt a 39-game, regular-season winning streak but seemed to get back on track with double-digit wins over ranked Big Ten foes Iowa and Ohio State. Strong in particular had been a force with a career-high 39 points against No. 10 Iowa and seven 3-pointers against Ohio State.

None of that mattered against Louisville.

UConn shot just 7 for 29 in the first half (29%), including 1 of 8 from deep, and missed its first eight in the second quarter before Popovic made a 3 as the shot clock expired. That got the Huskies within 22-12 but the struggles continued as they committed 12 turnovers and trailed 30-16 at the break, their lowest-scoring half since the 2010 championship game against Stanford.

Louisville itself shot just 38% shooting (12 of 32) in the first 20 minutes but scored nine points off those mistakes and was slightly better from the behind the arc. The Cardinals led 55-29 early in the fourth quarter and rarely let up.

Up next

UConn hosts Seton Hall in Big East Conference opener on Friday night.

Louisville hosts Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

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By GARY B. GRAVES

Associated Press