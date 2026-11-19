CLEVELAND (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 26 points, Taylor Hendricks added 20, including a key pair of free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining, and the Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with their eighth straight road win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 Wednesday night.

Rookie Cameron Boozer had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Cedric Coward also scored 18. The Grizzlies surpassed their previous road mark of seven, set in 2010. It also doubles Memphis’ previous best road start in a season.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points for Cleveland, the first time this season he has had consecutive 30-point games. Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers had won seven straight over the Grizzlies before losing to them for the first time since 2023.

Mitchell’s layup gave Cleveland a 119-116 lead with 2:43 remaining before Memphis closed the game on an 8-2 run. Boozer put the Grizzlies up for a good by making both free throws with 1:26 remaining for a 120-119 advantage.

The Cavaliers trailed 122-121 with 15.9 seconds remaining, but had a shot to win after Memphis’ Jerami Grant received a five-second violation. Sam Merrill drove the lane and was fouled by Boozer with 6.6 seconds left, but missed both free throws. Hendricks got the rebound and raced up the floor before being fouled by Merrill.

The game saw 22 lead changes, including eight in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies were without point guard Ty Jerome, who leads the team in scoring at 25.4 points per game. He missed his third straight game due to right hip soreness.

Cleveland was missing starting forwards Peyton Watson (low back contusion) and Evan Mobley (left big toe sprain). Coach Kenny Atkinson said Watson was still feeling “sluggish,” after he was injured in a violent mid-air collision with Bulls center Jalen Smith on Monday.

Up next

Grizzlies: Host Golden State on Thursday.

Cavaliers: Host Indiana in an NBA Cup game Friday.

___

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer