SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sat our Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to back tightness.

Wembanyama, coming off a 50-point, 19-rebound performance in a victory over New Orleans on Saturday, was ruled out about 90 minutes before tip off.

San Antonio was also without De’Aaron Fox (shin contusion), and he was also announced as out at the same time.

Wembanyama also had five blocks and four steals in 32 minutes as San Antonio rolled past the Pelicans 114-91.

Wembanyama became the first player with 50 points, five blocks and five 3-pointers since the NBA added 3s in 1979–80. He is also the first player since steals and blocks became official statistics in 1973–74 to record 50 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and five blocks in a game.

“I just want to keep stacking them up,” Wembanyama said of his historic night. “I don’t plan on doing those. They just come and we play the right way as a team. So, I just want to stack them up. Hopefully there’s many more coming.”

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