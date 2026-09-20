No. 15 Utah squares off against Iowa State in Big 12 play

No. 15 Utah (3-0) at Iowa State (2-1), Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Utah by 10.5. Against the spread: Utah 3-0, Iowa State 2-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 518.0 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 285.3 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 232.7 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 47.3 points per game (9th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 239.3 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 164.3 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 75.0 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 8.0 points per game (6th)

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 355.0 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 151.3 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 203.7 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (52nd)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 226.3 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 143.0 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 83.3 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 11.0 points per game (13th)

Iowa State ranks 100th in third down percentage, converting 36.4% of the time. Utah ranks 43rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31.1%.

Both teams have a +3 turnover margin to rank 23rd in the FBS.

Utah ranks 10th in the FBS averaging 34.3 penalty yards per game.

Iowa State is 109th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Utah’s red zone offense ranks 35th, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

Iowa State is 100th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:45, compared to Utah’s 31st-ranked average of 32:32.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 690 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 71.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 154 yards on 32 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 235 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Iowa State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 434 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 55.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Aiden Flora, 328 yards on 38 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Omari Hayes, 101 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Utah beat Utah State 33-0 on Sept. 19. Dampier passed for 253 yards on 22-of-32 attempts (68.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards. Daniel Bray carried the ball three times for 82 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 19 yards. Pegan had eight receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State beat Bowling Green 55-7 on Sept. 19. Raynor threw for 133 yards on 11-of-17 attempts (64.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 60 yards. Flora had 194 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Jamal Polite Jr. had one reception for 34 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Utah hosts Kansas on Oct. 10. Iowa State hosts West Virginia on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press