Georgia Tech takes on Stanford in ACC play

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Georgia Tech (1-2) at Stanford (1-2), Sept. 26 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Georgia Tech by 4.5. Against the spread: Georgia Tech 0-3, Stanford 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 349.7 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 235.7 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 114.0 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (94th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 348.0 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 124.7 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 223.3 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (75th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 334.7 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 231.7 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (129th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 448.0 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 303.0 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 145.0 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (125th)

Stanford is 125th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 48.8% of third downs.

Georgia Tech is 86th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Stanford’s 23rd-ranked +3 margin.

Georgia Tech ranks 113th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Stanford’s red zone defense ranks 98th at 90.9%.

Stanford is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:05.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Alberto Mendoza, 707 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 286 yards on 55 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Dalen Penson, 189 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Davis Warren, 675 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 57.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 202 yards on 47 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Caden High, 135 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Georgia Tech defeated Mercer 44-11 on Sept. 19. Mendoza led Georgia Tech with 249 yards on 15-of-21 passing (71.4%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Haynes had 141 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown. Penson put up 58 yards on three catches.

Stanford lost 35-7 to Duke on Sept. 19. Warren led Stanford with 151 yards on 18-of-32 passing (56.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Ford had 76 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding four receptions for 34 yards. High had five receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Georgia Tech hosts Duke on Oct. 10. Stanford plays at Wake Forest on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press