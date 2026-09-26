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Holman and Harris combine for 3 TDs as Wyoming downs Hawaii 27-10

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By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Markell Holman rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and Samuel Harris added 94 yards and a score as Wyoming beat Hawaii 27-10 on Saturday in its Mountain West opener.

The Cowboys (2-2, 1-0) led 13-3 at halftime after Holman scored on a 1-yard run with 3:05 left in the second quarter. Kyle Frendt’s 27-yard catch helped set up the touchdown, Holman’s first of the season.

Holman added an 18-yard touchdown run 8 seconds into the fourth quarter to extend Wyoming’s lead to 20-3.

Hawaii (1-3, 0-2) answered when Micah Alejado connected with Devon Tauaefa for a 20-yard touchdown with 12:11 remaining.

Harris put the game away with an 18-yard touchdown run with 1:46 left.

Wyoming finished with 183 yards rushing. Tyler Hughes completed 17 of 23 passes for 204 yards without a turnover.

Alejado threw for 226 yards and a touchdown for Hawaii. DeVon Rice led the Rainbow Warriors with 75 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Up next

Wyoming: At North Dakota State next Saturday.

Hawai’i: Hosts San Jose State next Saturday.

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