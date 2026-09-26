Rosa and Vezza score 2 TDs each as Ohio romps Stonehill 35-7

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Victor Rosa scored two rushing touchdowns, Riley Nelson had five catches for 113 receiving yards, and Ohio took down Stonehill 35-7 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (2-2) concluded their non-conference slate with their first-ever win over the Skyhawks (1-4, 1-0 Northeast Conference).

Matt Vezza threw for 207 yards and a score, and added two more touchdowns on the ground. He opened the scoring on an 18-yard rush in the first, and added a 1-yarder in the third quarter.

Stonehill equalized early in the second as Cole Clarke reeled in a 32-yard reception from Jack O’Connell, but Ohio shut them out the rest of the way.

The Bobcats scored 28 unanswered points, highlighted by Dom Dorwart’s 42-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter. He sprawled out at the goal line to make a contested catch and extend the lead to 21-7.

Vezza ran in his second, a 1-yarder, and Victor Rosa added another from 6 yards out to complete the scoring.

The Skyhawks were led by O’Connell’s 117 yards on 11-for-18 passing. They struggled on the ground, managing -1 yard on the day.

Ohio outgained Stonehill 523-124.

Up next

Stonehill: at Sacred Heart on Oct. 10.

Ohio: at Kent State to open their MAC schedule next Saturday.

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