Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rosa and Vezza score 2 TDs each as Ohio romps Stonehill 35-7

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Victor Rosa scored two rushing touchdowns, Riley Nelson had five catches for 113 receiving yards, and Ohio took down Stonehill 35-7 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (2-2) concluded their non-conference slate with their first-ever win over the Skyhawks (1-4, 1-0 Northeast Conference).

Matt Vezza threw for 207 yards and a score, and added two more touchdowns on the ground. He opened the scoring on an 18-yard rush in the first, and added a 1-yarder in the third quarter.

Stonehill equalized early in the second as Cole Clarke reeled in a 32-yard reception from Jack O’Connell, but Ohio shut them out the rest of the way.

The Bobcats scored 28 unanswered points, highlighted by Dom Dorwart’s 42-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter. He sprawled out at the goal line to make a contested catch and extend the lead to 21-7.

Vezza ran in his second, a 1-yarder, and Victor Rosa added another from 6 yards out to complete the scoring.

The Skyhawks were led by O’Connell’s 117 yards on 11-for-18 passing. They struggled on the ground, managing -1 yard on the day.

Ohio outgained Stonehill 523-124.

Up next

Stonehill: at Sacred Heart on Oct. 10.

Ohio: at Kent State to open their MAC schedule next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.