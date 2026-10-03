Angel Flores has TD pass, scoring run as Central Michigan beats Akron 41-17 in MAC opener

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Angel Flores rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown and threw for another score as Central Michigan beat Akron 41-17 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

The Chippewas (3-2) trailed 7-0 before scoring 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Flores tied the game on a 55-yard touchdown run before connecting with Shawn Foster II for a 48-yard score to give Central Michigan the lead. Brock Townsend added a 5-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left in the half to make it 21-7.

Nick Woodford scored on a 27-yard run early in the third quarter before Jayden Clerveaux added a 23-yard touchdown run, the first of his career, to extend the lead to 35-10.

Central Michigan rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Clerveaux finished with 82 yards on 12 carries.

Chippewas backup Jadyn Glasser connected with Langston Lewis for a 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Brayden Roggow threw for 180 yards and a touchdown for Akron (1-4) but was intercepted three times. Jordan Gant rushed for 102 yards and a score.

Up next

Central Michigan: At Ohio next Saturday.

Akron: Hosts Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

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