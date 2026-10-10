Engleman’s 43-yard TD run in 4th helps East Carolina beat Rice 28-12

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — TJ Engleman Jr. ran for 136 yards that included 43-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help East Carolina pull away and win its American Conference opener with a 28-12 victory over Rice on Saturday.

Engleman’s scoring run stretched the East Carolina lead to 21-9. A Julien Davis interception on the ensuing series set up quarterback Emory Williams’ 12-yard touchdown run three plays later that made it 28-9 with 12:47 to play.

Williams completed 19 of 31 for 143 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Ray Ray Joseph Jr., who finished with six catches for 68 yards.

Tyvonn Byars ran for 111 yards on 14 carries to lead Rice (1-5, 0-2). His 23-yard touchdown run gave the Owls a 9-7 lead early in the third quarter. Gael Ochoa and Jacurri Brown were a combined 4-of-14 passing for 69 yards.

Up next

Rice: vs. Tulsa on Saturday.

East Carolina: at UAB on Thursday.

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