Repeat performance: Atkinson again throws 5 TD passes in Oregon State’s rout of San Diego State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw for 409 yards and tied his career high with five touchdown passes and Oregon State beat San Diego State 66-14 on Saturday.

It’s the second-straight week Atkinson’s thrown for five scores. He did it last week in a 56-26 win over Colorado State. He only played three quarters against the Aztecs.

Atkinson’s 21 passing touchdowns this season leads the nation.

Jesse Legree was the main beneficiary of Atkinson’s five-TD day with three receptions for scores and finished with 191 reception yards and 10 catches. He caught scoring passes of 11, 71 and 31 yards.

Oregon State (4-2, 2-0 Pac-12) led 38-7 at halftime.

Reserve Malik Murphy picked up where Atkinson left off in the fourth and completed 8-of-8 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Jayden Denegal threw for 78 yards for San Diego State (2-4, 1-1). Denegal and reserve Draiden Trudeau struggled from the pocket, going 9 for 27 for 91 yards.

As for Atkinson, he first accomplished the five-touchdown passing feat when at Mercer in 2025 he helped guide the Bears to a 45-21 win over Samford. He did it later that season in a 62-0 win over VMI.

Up next

San Diego State hosts Fresno State next Saturday.

Oregon State hosts Washington State next Saturday.

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