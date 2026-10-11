North Dakota State meets Nevada in MWC action

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Nevada (2-3) at North Dakota State (5-1), Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: North Dakota State by 14.5. Against the spread: North Dakota State 3-3, Nevada 3-2.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

North Dakota State Offense

Overall: 364.8 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 193.0 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 171.8 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (70th)

North Dakota State Defense

Overall: 239.3 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 124.5 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 114.8 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 10.3 points per game (2nd)

Nevada Offense

Overall: 380.4 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 168.2 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 212.2 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (78th)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 338.6 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 155.8 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 182.8 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (57th)

Nevada ranks 100th in third down percentage, converting 35.9% of the time. North Dakota State ranks 47th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 33.8%.

Nevada is 130th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to North Dakota State’s 15th-ranked +5 margin.

North Dakota State leads the FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 58.3% of red zone trips.

Nevada ranks 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:56, compared to North Dakota State’s 42nd-ranked average of 31:28.

Team leaders

North Dakota State

Passing: Nathan Hayes, 1,119 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: D.J. Scott, 306 yards on 73 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jackson Williams, 374 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD

Nevada

Passing: Carter Jones, 654 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Kelley, 440 yards on 76 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Gary Givens III, 210 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

North Dakota State was defeated by UNLV 13-7 on Oct. 10. Hayes led North Dakota State with 124 yards on 12-of-22 passing (54.5%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards. Myles Mitchell carried the ball 22 times for 91 yards. Reis Kessel recorded 30 yards on two catches.

Nevada defeated UTEP 30-13 on Oct. 10. Jones passed for 82 yards on 11-of-19 attempts (57.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Herschel Turner had 192 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Givens put up 46 yards on five catches.

Next game

North Dakota State plays at New Mexico on Oct. 24. Nevada hosts San Jose State on Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press