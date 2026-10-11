No. 21 Wake Forest and Cal meet in ACC play

No. 21 Wake Forest (5-1) at Cal (3-3), Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Wake Forest by 8.5. Against the spread: Wake Forest 4-2, Cal 2-4.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 435.3 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 290.5 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 144.8 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (29th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 332.0 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 236.7 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 95.3 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (51st)

Cal Offense

Overall: 397.2 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 304.3 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 92.8 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (86th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 367.3 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 192.3 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 175.0 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (85th)

Cal ranks 94th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.0% of the time. Wake Forest ranks 29th on offense, converting on 47.3% of third downs.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Wake Forest ranks 132nd in the FBS averaging 79.8 penalty yards per game, and Cal ranks 137th with an 88.8-yard average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Wake Forest is 23rd in FBS, scoring on 93.5% of red zone trips. Cal’s red zone offense ranks 12th at 95.2%.

Team leaders

Wake Forest

Passing: Gio Lopez, 1,680 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Deuce Lawrence, 281 yards on 55 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Carlos Hernandez, 720 yards on 49 catches, 4 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,180 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Mohammed, 336 yards on 73 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ian Strong, 396 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Wake Forest defeated NC State 38-14 on Oct. 10. Lopez led Wake Forest with 303 yards on 26-of-33 passing (78.8%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Lawrence had 46 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Jack Foley recorded 156 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Cal defeated Virginia Tech 25-20 on Oct. 10. Jackson Brousseau led Cal with 321 yards on 29-of-43 passing (67.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Ashten Emory carried the ball 19 times for 46 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 30 yards. Strong recorded 97 yards on five catches.

Next game

Wake Forest hosts Virginia on Oct. 31. Cal plays at No. 24 SMU on Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press