Iowa State visits No. 25 Arizona in Big 12 matchup

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Iowa State (3-3) at No. 25 Arizona (5-1), Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Arizona by 10.5. Against the spread: Arizona 2-4, Iowa State 2-3-1.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 456.5 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 306.7 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 149.8 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (29th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 330.5 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 214.2 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 116.3 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (32nd)

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 359.7 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 178.2 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 181.5 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (68th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 352.3 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 198.5 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 153.8 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (50th)

Iowa State ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 31.0% of the time.

Arizona is 99th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Iowa State’s 34th-ranked +3 margin.

Iowa State leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 1,756 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs, 73.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kedrick Reescano, 262 yards on 72 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Mizell, 359 yards on 19 catches, 4 TDs

Iowa State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 1,001 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 57.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Aiden Flora, 680 yards on 90 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Dominic Overby, 212 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Arizona defeated West Virginia 52-31 on Oct. 10. Fifita led Arizona with 341 yards on 16-of-23 passing (69.6%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Antwan Roberts carried the ball seven times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown. Mizell put up 183 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Iowa State fell 24-10 to BYU on Oct. 9. Raynor led Iowa State with 98 yards on 16-of-29 passing (55.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Flora carried the ball 17 times for 86 yards, adding two receptions for -1 yards. Tyler Claiborne recorded 31 yards on three catches.

Next game

Arizona plays at No. 8 Texas Tech on Oct. 31. Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press