Virginia Tech’s visit to Clemson, No. 1 Miami’s home game against Pittsburgh top ACC weekly slate

Things to watch this weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2 ACC) at Clemson (4-2, 2-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Hokies regrouped from back-to-back losses by beating Georgia Tech last weekend. That kept James Franklin’s first Hokies team in the chase for a spot in the ACC championship game. Now comes a trip to Death Valley to face Dabo Swinney’s Tigers, who went from a blowout loss to now-No. 1 Miami and an open date to stepping out of ACC play to shut out Charleston Southern.

It’s been a bumpy first half of the schedule for Clemson, which has a chance to go to 3-1 in the league before road games at Florida State and Syracuse.

The undercard

Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-2) at No. 1 Miami (6-0, 4-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

The Hurricanes climbed to the top of the AP Top 25 over the weekend after pushing past rival Florida State in double overtime. Now they’re hosting the Panthers, who started 5-0 but have lost their last two games since losing starting quarterback Mason Heintschel to a season-ending knee injury.

Duke (4-2, 1-2) at Virginia (4-3, 2-2), Friday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Blue Devils edged the Cavaliers in last year’s ACC title game. Now they’re meeting as two teams losing their footing in the ACC race. Duke has lost at Georgia Tech and at home to rival North Carolina since a 4-0 start, though running back Nate Sheppard had at least 175 yards of offense in each loss.

The Cavs have lost three of five, including last weekend’s 23-13 loss at SMU.

Impact players

— North Carolina RB Jaylen McGill. The sophomore stepped up due to injury by running 12 times for 75 yards, including the winning 24-yard scamper in last weekend’s 24-20 win at rival Duke. The Tar Heels have a chance to surpass last year’s win total (four) by beating Syracuse on Saturday night.

— SMU QB Kevin Jennings. He has thrown for two touchdowns with zero interceptions in each of the last two games, wins against Boston College and Virginia. The passer who led the No. 23 Mustangs to the 2024 ACC championship game and College Football Playoff faces California on Saturday.

Inside the numbers

Sheppard now ranks third nationally in rushing (136.7) after leading the country through last weekend. … Miami quarterback Darian Mensah leads the country in passing efficiency while trhowing 18 touchdowns against one interception. … N.C. State’s trip to Stanford on Saturday will mark only its 15th regular-season game west of the Mississippi River dating to the 1960 season. The Wolfpack won at California in ACC play in 2024. … Georgia Tech hosts Boston College on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets won last year’s meeting on the road but had lost the previous three matchups (2020, 2021 and 2023). … No. 17 Wake Forest, Florida State and Louisville are idle.

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By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer