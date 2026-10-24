Aidan Laughery, Collin Dixon score TDs as Illinois beats Oregon 21-10

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Aidan Laughery ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and Collin Dixon made a diving catch for a 23-yard score late in the fourth quarter as Illinois defeated Oregon 21-10 on Saturday.

It was the Ducks’ first road loss in Big Ten play since they joined the conference in 2024. They had won 10 straight.

Michael Clayton II was 11-of-18 passing for 84 yards and two TDs for Illinois (4-3, 2-2), including the throw to Dixon in the corner of the end zone. Dixon had six catches for 65 yards.

Dylan Raiola was 27-of-41 for 246 yards for Oregon (4-3, 2-2). Dakorien Moore caught nine passes for 70 yards. Jordon Davison had 14 carries for 92 yards and a TD and Dierre Hill Jr. had 83 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Illinois went in front for good at 14-10 early in the third quarter on a 9-yard play-action TD pass from Clayton to Christian Abney.

Laughery ran untouched 75 yards for a TD that trimmed the deficit to 10-7 with 2:15 to go in the half. Illinois had gained just 43 yards before Laughery’s score.

The takeaway

Oregon: Star quarterback Dante Moore missed his third consecutive game after suffering a concussion Sept. 26 vs. USC. The Ducks miss him. They’ve scored just 39 points in the games Moore has been sidelined. The Ducks lead the nation in 30-plus points games (48) and TDs (312) since Dan Lanning became coach in 2022.

Illinois: Clayton, a freshman, started at quarterback in place of fifth-year senior Katin Houser, who suffered a broken hand Oct. 10 vs. Michigan State. Clayton became only the sixth freshman in program history to start at QB, but he shared duties in the second half with Carson Boyd.

Up Next

Illinois: Plays next Saturday at Maryland.

Oregon: Hosts No. 24 Northwestern on Halloween.

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By STEVE STEIN

Associated Press