Stanford visits Louisville in ACC matchup

Stanford (4-4) at Louisville (4-3), Oct. 31 at 3:15 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Louisville by 21.5. Against the spread: Louisville 4-3, Stanford 3-5.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Louisville Offense

Overall: 484.6 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 269.6 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 215.0 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 38.7 points per game (11th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 419.9 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 268.9 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 151.0 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (99th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 359.6 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 247.4 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 112.3 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (125th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 443.1 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 255.5 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 187.6 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (132nd)

Stanford is 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 49.1% of the time. Louisville ranks 31st on offense, converting on 45.6% of third downs.

Stanford ranks 62nd in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Louisville’s 12th-ranked +6 margin.

Louisville is 129th in the FBS averaging 76.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Stanford’s 78th-ranked 57.9 per-game average.

Stanford is 136th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.8% of trips. Louisville’s red zone offense ranks 81st, scoring on 84.0% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Lincoln Kienholz, 1,844 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 568 yards on 83 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Lawayne McCoy, 513 yards on 25 catches, 4 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Davis Warren, 1,933 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 679 yards on 136 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Caden High, 440 yards on 30 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Louisville won 34-26 over Syracuse on Oct. 17. Kienholz passed for 310 yards on 14-of-26 attempts (53.8%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Keyjuan Brown carried the ball 13 times for 50 yards and scored two touchdowns. McCoy put up 93 yards on five catches.

Stanford beat NC State 31-28 on Oct. 23. Warren led Stanford with 303 yards on 22-of-37 passing (59.5%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Ford carried the ball 22 times for 150 yards, adding three receptions for 58 yards. High had nine receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Louisville plays at Georgia Tech on Nov. 7. Stanford plays at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press