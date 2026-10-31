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Northern Illinois plays Grambling in Rock Hill, South Carolina

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By AP News

Grambling Tigers vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 3 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois will face Grambling at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Northern Illinois finished 9-21 overall with a 9-21 record in non-conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Huskies averaged 69.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.8 last season.

Grambling went 14-19 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Tigers averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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