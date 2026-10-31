Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off against the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Rome; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EST

LINE: Fighting Irish -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame squares off against Villanova in Rome, Italy.

Notre Dame finished 13-18 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Fighting Irish gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Villanova went 24-9 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shot 45.3% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press