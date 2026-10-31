Justin Lamson’s 5 first-half touchdowns lead Montana State in 61-7 rout of Cal Poly

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson led a first-half onslaught with three touchdown passes and two on the ground, powering Montana State to a 61-7 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Carter Dahlke returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a Montana State touchdown, then the Bobcats, ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, rolled up 336 yards on offense in the first half. They scored touchdowns on all six of their full possessions in the first half and led 48-7 at halftime.

Lamson completed 15 of 19 passes for 177 yards with touchdowns of 44 yards to Dahlke, 2 yards to Luvens Valcin and 5 yards to Dane Steel. Lamson had touchdown runs of 1 and 20 yards. He did not play in the second half.

Backup quarterback Patrick Duchien was 8 of 10 passing for 56 yards with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Reed for the game’s final score late in the third quarter. Earlier in the third, Colson Coon had a 9-yard touchdown run for the Bobcats (8-1, 5-1 Big Sky).

Dahlke caught six passes for 103 yards and had 201 all-purpose yards.

The only score for Cal Poly (4-6, 3-4) came on a 28-yard pass from backup quarterback Bo Kelly to Tayvion McCoy in the final minute of the first half. Kelly was 14-for-26 passing for 128 yards and was intercepted once. Starter Anthony Grigsby Jr. was 1-for-8 for 11 yards and threw two interceptions.

Montana State had a 518-258 advantage in total yards on offense.

Up next

Cal Poly: vs. Northern Arizona next Saturday.

Montana State: at Idaho State next Saturday. ——-

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