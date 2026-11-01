Austin Simmons leads No. 23 Missouri to 34-10 win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Austin Simmons threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and Jamal Roberts had 158 total yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Missouri topped Arkansas 34-10 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) led 13-7 at halftime despite its offense failing to score. But in the third quarter, Simmons connected on a 15-yard touchdown to Donovan Olugbode and Roberts later added a 2-yard run to push the Missouri edge to 27-7 with 9:47 left.

Points off turnovers were critical for the Tigers as they turned three Arkansas fumbles and a KJ Jackson interception into 24 points, including a defensive score on Darris Smith’s fumble recovery in the end zone late in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Simmons hit Roberts for a 10-yard touchdown with 7:19 remaining to set the final score. Roberts rushed for 138 yards on 23 carries and caught three passes for 20 yards.

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri’s All-American running back who missed the first seven games of the season after being wounded in the leg during a shooting at an outdoor concert in May, returned to action in the win. He finished with two carries, both in the first quarter, for 5 yards.

Jackson was 20-of-34 passing for 229 yards and had a rushing score for Arkansas (3-5, 1-4). The Razorbacks were limited to 59 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Up next

Missouri: Hosts No. 11 Texas on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Arkansas: At Auburn on Saturday.

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