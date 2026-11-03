Dame Sarr scores 16 as No. 2 Duke beats Army 84-50 in opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dame Sarr scored 16 points and freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje had 15 points in his collegiate debut as No. 2 Duke had big scoring runs to begin each half in an 84-50 season-opening win over Army on Monday night.

Patrick Ngongba II added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who started their 19th straight season with a top-10 ranking. It was the team’s 27th consecutive season-opening victory and this one came with a flurry of fastbreak points and dominance in the lane.

Kevin McCarthy scored 17 points for Army, which committed 24 turnovers.

Boumtje Boumtje, 17, is the youngest player in Division I, born in May 2009. He tacked on seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Blue Devils, who scored with 50 points in the paint, opened the game with a 12-0 lead. Army was without a field goal for nearly the first six minutes.

Duke’s 11-0 spurt to begin the second half pushed the lead to 44-18. That was followed by Army’s 12-0 run on the strength of four 3-point baskets.

After Duke’s 0 of 9 mark on 3-pointers in the first half, four Blue Devils connected from beyond the arc as country’s longest streak with at least one 3-pointer made grew to 1,303 games. That string began almost 37 years ago.

Duke outscored Army 22-6 on free throws.

Up Next

Army: Hosts Mount Saint Mary on Thursday night.

Duke: Hosts Costal Carolina on Thursday night.

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By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press