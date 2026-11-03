Butler and Fairleigh Dickinson meet in non-conference matchup

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0)
Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Fairleigh Dickinson face off in non-conference action.
Butler finished 16-16 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs gave up 77.5 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.
Fairleigh Dickinson finished 3-15 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Knights averaged 67.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press