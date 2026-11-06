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Jaloni Cambridge leads No. 18 Ohio State to 103-36 win over Central Michigan

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By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge had 23 points, eight assists and three steals, her sister, Kennedy Cambridge, added 16 points and five steals, and No. 18 Ohio State beat Central Michigan 103-36 on Thursday night.

Ava Watson hit two 3-pointers in the first 59 seconds, and Jaloni Cambridge made another from behind the arc that made it 13-0 about 90 seconds later.

Ohio State (2-0) forced 44 Chippewas turnovers and finished with 23 steals.

Jailenn Green led Central Michigan (0-2) with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. The Chippewas shot 29.3% (12 of 41) from the field, made 4 of 17 (23.5%) from 3-point range and hit just 8 of 15 (53.3%) from the free-throw line.

Sydney Mobley made three consecutive baskets in a 61-second span to give the Buckeyes their biggest lead at 89-19 with 49 seconds left.

Elsa Lemmila scored 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Buckeyes; Watson had 14 points and three steals, and Mobley also scored 14.

The Chippewas beat then-No. 10 Ohio State 95-78 in the most recent matchup between the programs in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Up next

Central Michigan: Host Butler on Sunday.

Ohio State: Host Mercyhurst on Sunday.

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