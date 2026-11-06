Montana State hosts Long Beach State after Adams’ 21-point showing

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Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at Montana State Bobcats (0-1)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Montana State after McCaden Adams scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 66-63 loss to the Utah Utes.

Montana State finished 18-14 overall with an 11-2 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bobcats averaged 11.4 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Long Beach State finished 3-13 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Beach gave up 77.8 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press